Global SSD VDS Sale — Promotion for 11.11!

Autumn sales are a great reason to save. We continue our sales and kick off a new week of massive discounts on SSD VDS. From 11.11.2017 to 18.11.2017, take advantage of a wonderful opportunity to get SSD VDS in any of our five locations (NL, BG, UA, US, LV) at 33.33% cheaper!

Our clients appreciate the speed, performance, and reliability of our new SSD VDS — powered by our modern hardware and high-performance software. We ensure no resource overselling, using full virtualization KVM/QEMU technology. Each virtual machine operates with guaranteed resources, providing sufficient network performance and processor power for any solution.

All modern operating systems are supported — Linux, FreeBSD, Windows, and with the ability to install your own ISO, our SSD VDS can handle any task.

Promotion Details

For the next week, order any SSD VDS using promo code NOVEMBER11 for a 33.33% discount! Note that the discount will be active for a whole year for the service ordered, regardless of the period of the order. To maximize savings, consider selecting longer periods, as an additional discount for extended orders will also apply.

Order SSD VDS with a discount and don’t forget to share this promotion with your friends! Join us!