We Invite Resellers!

We offer you the opportunity to become our partner, expand your business, or start a new direction - selling SSD VDS services and renting dedicated servers. Let’s take a closer look at how our reseller program works.

Who Can Become a Reseller?

We invite any companies and individuals to collaborate. The reseller program is of interest to hosting providers, web studios, and software developers. Recently, our program has gained significant popularity among system integrators and outsourcing companies that migrate their clients’ information systems to data centers.

What are the Requirements for Resellers?

We recommend resellers have their own website listing their services and contact information. Having your own billing system to automate operations is also highly desirable. One of the best options is BillManager from ISPSystem. This software allows you to fully automate the sales process of services - your client will receive the ordered service immediately after payment.

Resellers are also required to provide primary technical support to users. Our support service will assist if needed, but we request that basic requests be handled independently.

What are the Basic Conditions for Resellers?

Basic reseller discounts start at 5% for ordering more than 5 VDS, 10% for 10+, 20% for 25+, and 30% for 40+ active VDS. Please note that discounts are calculated individually by location - if you have 11 VDS in the US and 50 in the NL, the discount for the US will be 10%, while for the NL it will be 30%. Individual conditions may also apply for reaching 100 or more active VDS.

Discounts on dedicated servers are negotiated individually.

Is White-Label Reselling Possible?

We provide the opportunity for white-label reselling, which allows you to sell services under your own credentials. However, our credentials will be indicated in the WHOIS records of the IP address blocks.

Great! How to Become a Reseller?

Please contact our technical support - register in the self-service system my.itldc.com and open a request through the “Support Center.” Here, you can express your desire to become a reseller and provide some information about your business. Usually, the activation of a reseller account takes just a few hours.

Wishing you a successful and productive business!