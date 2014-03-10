Own Cloud Storage - ownCloud

What is ownCloud?

ownCloud is a personal cloud storage solution, similar to Google Drive or Dropbox, but stands out by offering features beyond simple file storage. It includes:

Synchronization of calendars on all devices

Contact storage

Photo archive

Personal file storage

Synchronization with other cloud storages — DropBox, Swift, Google Docs, Amazon S3

Built-in PDF viewer

Music player

A complete list of ownCloud’s features is available on the official project website — owncloud.org.

Installing ownCloud

Traditionally, you can start with an SSD VDS or dedicated server based on your data storage needs. We will use Ubuntu as the operating system, but feel free to experiment with others.

Apache, PHP, MySQL

To install the essential components, execute:

apt-get install lamp-server^

During MySQL installation, specify the administrator password. Use a password generator for a strong password and keep it secure.

Next, install additional PHP modules and utilities with:

apt-get install smbclient curl libcurl3 php5-gd php-xml-parser php5-intl php5-curl

Configuring Apache

Enable the necessary modules:

a2enmod rewrite a2enmod headers

Edit the web server configuration file at /etc/apache2/sites-available/default to allow .htaccess processing:

< Directory /var/www/ > Options Indexes FollowSymLinks MultiViews AllowOverride All Order allow,deny allow from all </ Directory >

Restart Apache:

service apache2 restart

Configuring MySQL

Create a database and a user for ownCloud with:

mysql -uroot -p

Then run:

CREATE DATABASE owncloud; GRANT ALL ON owncloud.* TO 'owncloud'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'sEcReTpA$sv0rd'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; QUIT;

Installing ownCloud

Finally, install ownCloud:

cd /var/www wget -O - http://download.owncloud.org/community/owncloud-latest.tar.bz2 | tar -xjf - chown -R www-data:www-data owncloud

Navigate to http://ip-address-of-server/owncloud/ in your web browser. Set your admin login-password and database parameters to complete the installation. Enjoy your homemade cloud solution: