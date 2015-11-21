New Dedicated Servers in US1.LAX and EU1.AMS

The installation of a new batch of dedicated servers in the data centers EU1.AMS (Netherlands) and US1.LAX has been completed. Our clients can now order new, popular, and powerful servers equipped with Intel Xeon E3-1230v3 processors from the Haswell family. For less demanding resources, there are quite affordable solutions based on Intel Core i3. As always, we offer IPv4+IPv6 addresses, a 100 Mbps port without any limitations, and a special gift — the ISPManager Lite control panel for every server.

Let’s talk a bit about the technical solutions. We use Supermicro server platforms from the X10 family for dedicated servers, and the reliable Supermicro X10SLL-F motherboard is installed for Xeon E3 and Core i3 processors. One of the features of this platform is complete support for out-of-band management technology — the ability to remotely manage the server hardware via an independent network interface. This means that all actions related to operating system installation, monitoring of primary server parameters, BIOS configuration, and controller settings can be done entirely remotely through a regular web browser. We widely utilize this capability — when ordering a server, its initial setup happens fully automatically, and the user can start working in literally 10-15 minutes!

We also highlight the presence of a fully integrated IP KVM with Virtual Media support. If needed, you can instantly access the server console — there’s no need to contact support, as IP KVM is always available. If you need to install the operating system from your own CD/DVD, USB drive, or ISO image — no problem, the management system allows this as well.

Our new dedicated servers are available for order — join us!

How to Get a VDS or Dedicated Server at a Discount?

Order any virtual server on SSD drives or dedicated server, enter the coupon FALL2015, and a permanent 10% discount will be in your pocket! If needed, our technical support service will assist in migrating your websites — for free. Join us!