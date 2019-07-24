New dedicated servers in EU5.GDN with Xeon-E CPUs

New Dedicated Servers in EU5.GDN with Intel Xeon-E CPUs

ITLDC’s bare metal servers are the best option for applications that require uncompromised performance and data security. We have added a new dedicated server powered by the Intel Xeon-E platform to our data center in Poland!

Features of Intel Xeon-E Processors:

More Cores : The Xeon E-2136 features 6 cores and 12 threads, providing higher performance compared to the previous generation E3v6.

: The Xeon E-2136 features 6 cores and 12 threads, providing higher performance compared to the previous generation E3v6. Enhanced Memory : Up to 128GB of memory support, twice that of E3v6 processors.

: Up to 128GB of memory support, twice that of E3v6 processors. Increased Frequency : The E-2136 can run at up to 4.5GHz, over 15% faster than previous models.

: The E-2136 can run at up to 4.5GHz, over 15% faster than previous models. High Bandwidth : Memory operating bandwidth reaches an impressive 41.6GB/s, a 10% improvement.

: Memory operating bandwidth reaches an impressive 41.6GB/s, a 10% improvement. Larger SmartCache: Upgraded to 12MB compared to the previous 8MB.

Performance tests show that the new Intel processor’s overall performance is comparable to the Xeon Scalable Silver 4215 and significantly outperforms all previous E3 generations. Impressive!

Dedicated servers with Intel Xeon E-2136 processors are now available for order at EU5.GDN, with instant activation. You can order a server on our website. Please remember to select the EU5.GDN location during the ordering process. Enjoy a free SSD upgrade—each server in Poland comes with two modern and reliable 500GB SSD disks.

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