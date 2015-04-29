How to Contact Technical Support?

Despite the existence of a dedicated technical support page on our website, we detail the recommendations and peculiarities of working with requests.

Why Can’t I Call or Resolve My Issue in Chat/Skype/ICQ?

We insist that all questions be submitted only through the “Support Center” of the self-service system at my.itldc.com. There are several explanations for this:

User Identification. Phone or chat interactions cannot unequivocally identify the service owner.

Phone or chat interactions cannot unequivocally identify the service owner. Instant Access to User and Service Card. Support staff can immediately see which product is being referenced and its status.

Support staff can immediately see which product is being referenced and its status. Technical Information Exchange. It’s difficult to convey technical details accurately over the phone or chat.

It’s difficult to convey technical details accurately over the phone or chat. Request Routing. A submitted request can be assigned to the correct department or staff member for efficient handling.

A submitted request can be assigned to the correct department or staff member for efficient handling. Control and Queue. All requests are archived, allowing engineers to work effectively on multiple tasks.

One Task — One Request

We strongly insist on opening a separate request for each independent task. This approach allows technical support to structure tasks by importance and sequence, facilitating quicker resolution.

How to Properly Submit a Request?

The quality and speed of resolution depend on how thoroughly the request is formulated. Specify the relevant product or service and consider the priority. Use “High” urgency only for complete unavailability of service.

Formulate the subject with critical information. Examples like Loss of about 15% towards host 1.2.3.4 from AS1234 provide clarity.

Provide Technical Information

Include all necessary details in your request. For network issues, provide the output of the traceroute command. For hardware queries, diagnostic information aids in efficient resolution. For software issues, a detailed description, including steps to replicate the problem, is essential.

Screenshots — If Necessary

Avoid attaching screenshots of command outputs unless absolutely needed. Copy text information directly into the request body, or use pastebin.com. If you must include a screenshot, use tools like gyazo.com and link to the image in your request.

Close Irrelevant Tickets

If you resolve an issue or if a task becomes irrelevant, please close the request and briefly describe how you resolved your issue.