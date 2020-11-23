ITLDC’s Black Friday starts with discounts up to 70%!

We all know that Black Friday falls on November 27, but we’re excited to offer ten days of crazy discounts for dedicated servers, SSD VDS, and shared hosting!

Let’s start with dedicated servers. Enjoy a 55% discount on an HDD server with an Intel Xeon E3-1230v3-v6 processor, 32Gb ECC RAM, and a pair of 2TB drives with an unmetered premium 100mbps port – now just 40 euros and a few cents per month! Servers are available in EU1.AMS and EU2.SOF, with deployment in just a few minutes.

For all hosting plans, get a 70% discount when you pay for 6 or 12 months – save almost two-thirds! Order hosting on our website for instant activation – just a few seconds.

Finally, for our popular SSD VDS, enjoy Special 55% Off All SSD VDS Plans! Discounts apply for the minimum SSD VDS 1G plan when ordered for 3, 6, or 12 months.

To get these special prices, create an account at my.itldc.com or log in with an existing one. Add services to the cart and enter the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY2020. Prices will update to promotional rates automatically.

Sale runs from November 23, 2020 to December 3, 2020. Limited activations available. Remaining orders not paid for will be canceled after the promotion. All sales are final.

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