Happy System Administrator Day!

As you may know, the last Friday of July is celebrated as the international professional holiday for all system administrators — System Administrator Appreciation Day.

Colleagues, congratulations! Wishing you quick pings, plenty of new servers, and other interesting gadgets — happy holiday!

As a gift, we are offering a special holiday promo code with insane discounts. From today until the end of July, we offer a 50% discount on any virtual servers in the Netherlands, Ukraine, or the USA. The discount is eternal, valid for the entire duration of the service. Don’t forget to specify the special code SYSADMINDAY when placing your order! 😊

Join us!