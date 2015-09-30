Promotion — ISPManager and VMManager for Free!

ITLDC, in collaboration with ISPSystem, the developer of popular server management and hosting automation products, presents the promotion “Convenient Control Panel — as a Gift!” Throughout October, when ordering any virtual server with SSD drives, we are offering a free license for one month for the ISPManager5 Lite control panel.

For dedicated server users, we are providing free licenses for one month for cloud solutions to offer shared hosting services, ISPManager5 Business and VMManager. Building or expanding your business with these software products and our dedicated servers is profitable, convenient, and attractive.

Getting a free license is very easy. You need to order the desired service (dedicated server or SSD VDS) and wait for activation — the operating system installation is fully automated and does not take much time. After that, log in to the ITLDC self-service system and activate your license in the “Products/Services” — “ISPSystem Licenses” section. Specify your server or VDS IP address; no need to enter a password — this field is optional. License requests are processed almost instantly, and immediately after that, you can install the necessary software product.

If you need assistance in installing any control panel, our technical support service will be happy to provide all necessary assistance.

How to get a VDS or dedicated server at a discount?

Order any virtual server with SSD drives or dedicated server, enter the coupon FALL2015, and a permanent 10% discount is in your pocket! If necessary, our technical support service will help migrate your websites — for free. Join us!