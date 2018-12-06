EU4.PRG Launch – Prague, Czech Republic

We are excited to announce the launch of our new datacenter, EU4.PRG, in Prague, Czech Republic! This location boasts a strategically advantageous position in Central Europe, providing excellent connectivity with major traffic exchange points and countries in Eastern Europe.

We now have routes at regional traffic exchange points like NIX.CZ, Peering.cz, SIX.SK, and NIX.SK. This optimization improves access to local and prominent service providers, CDN providers, and search engines.

In EU4.PRG, we deploy the latest Intel Scalable Xeon Skylake processors for our SSD VDS cloud, ensuring exceptional processing power and performance with high-speed SSD disks and unmetered internet access.

Dedicated servers will be available with instant activation in EU4.PRG within weeks. If you need a dedicated server immediately, reach out to us for tailored configurations ready in just a couple of days.

To celebrate our launch, we offer a 40% lifetime discount for any SSD VDS plan at EU4.PRG. Sign up at my.itldc.com and use the coupon PRAGUE by December 12, 2018. Act fast, as promotional services are limited and sales are final!

Get connected!