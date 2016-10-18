EU3.RIX — Scheduled Maintenance on 19-10-2016 at 21:00 GMT+3

Update: The maintenance has been successfully completed.

On October 19th at 21:00 GMT+3, technical maintenance is scheduled at our location EU3.RIX (Riga, Latvia).

Start of maintenance: October 19, 2016, 21:00 GMT+3 (18:00 UTC)

Expected duration: Up to 5 minutes for network equipment, up to 15 minutes for a small number of dedicated servers.

Description of work:

A small portion of the installed equipment at EU3.RIX will be switched to other power feeders to enhance reliability moving forward.

Expected impact on services:

We anticipate some network equipment will be unavailable for a few minutes, which will affect all services in EU3.RIX. Some dedicated servers will be safely rebooted with the assistance of our engineers and on-site DC staff.

We apologize for any inconvenience that these works may cause. For more information, please contact our technical support team.

Also, please keep an eye on our website status.itldc.com, which always has the most detailed information about service status, planned, and completed maintenance.