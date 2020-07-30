Gifts for System Administrator Day!

Welcome to the 21st Annual System Administrator Day, hooray! Every year, this international holiday grows more popular and important - as the dedicated and heroic work of sysadmins is literally crucial in our world. Let’s congratulate together - we are giving traditional gifts to our colleagues, the masters of servers, routers, and office printers. Let’s go!

Special prices for System Administrator Day - all SSD VDS in Europe, the USA, and Asia are exactly half price! 50% discount is easy to include - just enter the coupon code SYSADMINDAY2020 when placing your order. The coupon can be used for all virtual server plan orders with a minimum period of 1 month or more (for SSD VDS 1G - with an order period of 3 months or more). Traditionally, we remind you - to get more value, it’s advisable to order virtual servers for longer periods - six or twelve months.

Congratulations to sysadmins! Happy holiday!

p.s. The discount code is valid until August 10, 2020, and the number of coupons is limited - hurry up 🙂