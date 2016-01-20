CVE-2016-0728 — Serious Vulnerability in Linux Kernel 3.8+
CVE-2016-0728 is a critical vulnerability in Linux kernel 3.8 and later that allows privilege escalation, enabling attackers to gain superuser rights through arbitrary code execution.
CVE-2016-0728 — Serious Vulnerability in Linux Kernel 3.8+
Information has been released about a new vulnerability in the Linux kernel versions 3.8 and above, allowing attackers to escalate privileges—gaining superuser rights by executing special code with regular user permissions.
Many modern distributions are susceptible, including:
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
- CentOS 7
- Debian 8
- SUSE Linux 12
- Ubuntu Linux 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Linux 15.04
Both server and workstation versions are affected. Additionally, many Android users are at risk.
The seriousness of this vulnerability cannot be underestimated. Although an attacker must execute arbitrary code to gain access, such code can be triggered by exploiting outdated content management systems or unpatched applications, enabling complete control of the system. This could lead to data breaches or using the compromised system for further attacks.
How to Update the System
To secure your system:
For RHEL family systems (CentOS, Fedora):
yum update
reboot
For Debian or Ubuntu:
apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade
reboot
Don’t forget to update content management systems and enforce strong passwords to protect your data.
Additional Information
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