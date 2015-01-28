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CVE-2015-0235 — New Dangerous Vulnerability in Linux
CVE-2015-0235 is a critical vulnerability in the glibc system library of Linux, allowing attackers remote control over affected systems. Immediate OS updates are essential for security.
Dmytro
CVE-2015-0235 glibc linux security vulnerability remote control updates
CVE-2015-0235 Overview
CVE-2015-0235 is a critical vulnerability in a key component of Linux — the glibc system library. By exploiting various known hacking mechanisms, attackers can gain remote control over vulnerable operating systems.
Immediate Actions
This vulnerability is classified as extremely dangerous. If you are using a Linux operating system, please update your OS immediately and restart your local and network services (or completely reboot the operating system).
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