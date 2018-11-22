Black Friday Starts Today – 60% Off for All SSD VDS!

Black Friday begins – a period of mega-sales! This means that now is the ideal time to purchase a new high-speed dedicated server or SSD VDS. Of course, with a huge discount!

Our mainstream SSD VDS in seven locations during sales are available at a discount of 60% with the code BLACKFRIDAY2018 – the cost of renting a high-speed virtual server with unlimited traffic in the Netherlands, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Latvia, Singapore, and two locations in the United States for just EUR 1.40. You can save even more – for example, if you pay for 1 year, SSD VDS 1G will cost only EUR 1.10 per month, three times lower than the normal price. It’s time to order a new virtual server!

The configuration of our SSD VDS is suited for all applications – we offer plans from 1GB RAM/10Gb SSD up to 32Gb / 200Gb SSD, with different numbers of cores and unlimited traffic. Clustered SSD VDS are based on our own equipment, using advanced solutions based on Intel Xeon E5 and the Intel Scalable Xeon processors, ensuring high performance and stability.

This year we also offer discounts on dedicated servers for Black Friday. Any available configuration of dedicated servers with instant activation, unlimited traffic, and a convenient control panel for remote management can be ordered at a special price! Use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY2018 to activate a 35% discount automatically!

Special Offer for Current Customers: Already our customer? We will be happy to add free months to your SSD VDS – just renew your current service for 3, 6, or 12 months and open a ticket with the subject “I want a discount for BLACK FRIDAY!”. We will give you one, three, or six additional months for your SSD VDS order. This offer is valid until December 1, 2018 – hurry up!

Terms and Conditions for Black Friday Sale:

The coupon code for discounts is available from November 22 to December 1, 2018.

Special conditions apply only to new orders.

Discounts cannot be combined.

Promotional prices are activated for the initial order period. You can select the service order period – one, three, six, or twelve months.

Coupon activations are limited – don’t wait too long!

Promotional services cannot be used to replace the existing service.

All sales are final. This means that replacements or cancellations are only possible for objective reasons. Choose a location carefully and check necessary parameters on ITLDC Looking Glass.

Happy shopping on Black Friday! Get connected!