BLACK FRIDAY Starts Now!

Enjoy a 60% discount on all SSD VDS orders until December 3! Our popular cloud-based virtual servers come with KVM virtualization, high-speed SSDs, unlimited Internet access, and powerful processors.

How to Get Your Discount

To take advantage of this special offer, simply enter the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY2017 in the “Promocode” field when ordering your SSD VDS. Remember to select a longer billing period (3, 6, or 12 months) to receive additional discounts!

Happy shopping and don’t forget to share with your friends!