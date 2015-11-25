Black Friday: Special Coupon for Discount Lovers on VDS and Servers!
Enjoy incredible discounts on SSD VDS and dedicated servers this Black Friday with our special coupon. Don't miss out!
Black Friday: Special Coupon for Discount Lovers on VDS and Servers!
At the end of November, we traditionally launch a sale on our SSD VDS and dedicated servers. Black Friday is a great opportunity to save while receiving excellent service along with beneficial bonuses. Starting from 00:00 (UTC) on November 26 until 23:59 on December 1, the following promotional offers are active:
When ordering a new SSD VDS with the coupon BLACKFRIDAY2015, we give a 33% discount! Our VDS offers complete, isolated KVM virtualization, four locations to choose from, fast and unlimited internet, powerful processors, full root access, a ready-made template for creating your own VPN server, and much more.
Need something more powerful? We offer dedicated servers in four of our own locations: NL, BG, UA, and US. With the coupon BLACKFRIDAY2015, any new dedicated server in standard configuration magically becomes 20% cheaper! This means the minimum cost of your own server will be just €31.20 — a great option for those who need more disk space, dedicated CPU resources, and the other advantages of a dedicated server.
Not sure whether to choose SSD VDS or a dedicated server? Read our note on the difference between hosting, VPS, VDS, and dedicated server. If your website is currently hosted on regular hosting — find out why you should switch hosting to VDS. We are happy to provide consultations — feel free to contact our experts in any convenient way, and we will offer you the most effective and beneficial solution.
General conditions for using the coupon BLACKFRIDAY2015:
- The discount is valid for 1 year from the moment the coupon is activated, regardless of the initial order period. However, to get a better deal — you can pay for the service upfront for 3, 6, or 12 months.
- The coupon can only be used for ordering a new service. There is no limit on the number of new orders.
- The dedicated server or VDS ordered with the coupon cannot be used to replace an existing ITLDC service.
- If the stocks of dedicated servers of the requested configuration are temporarily exhausted, you can contact technical support. We will prepare a new server and activate it with a discount, even if the promotion period has ended by then.
Happy shopping on “Black Friday”! Join in!
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