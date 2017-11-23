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Сервери, мережі, Linux та речі, які ми вивчаємо під час підтримки систем.

Introducing — EU4.PRG, Prague!

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new data center, EU4.PRG, in Prague, Czech Republic, offering exceptional connectivity and advanced server solutions.

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Prague data center SSD VDS network optimization colocation BGP peering server solutions

It's HALL0WEEN!

Join our Halloween Sale from November 1st for spooky discounts on virtual and dedicated servers! Use code HALL0WEEN2018 for up to 50% off.

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Halloween Sale server discounts VDS dedicated servers hosting deals IT promotions

New Vulnerability in Vesta?

A new vulnerability in Vesta has led to reports of unauthorized access and deployment of mining software on servers. Immediate action is advised.

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Vesta cybersecurity server management vulnerability mining software remote exploit IT security

status.itldc.com — Stay Updated!

Stay informed about ITLDC's network status and updates on service locations via our dedicated status page. Get timely information straight to your inbox!

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status updates IT services network monitoring system notifications client communication

New Data Center SG1.SIN — Singapore!

We are excited to announce the launch of our new ITLDC data center SG1.SIN in Singapore, which offers optimized connectivity for users in Southeast Asia, India, China, and Australia. Enjoy high-speed SSD VDS solutions with special discounts available!

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data center SSD VDS latency reduction Asia-Pacific cloud solutions

New Location — US2.EWR, New Jersey

ITLDC expands its footprint with a new data center in New Jersey, US2.EWR, offering excellent connectivity and a 40% discount on SSD VDS services.

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data center expansion High-speed connectivity SSD VDS discounts IT infrastructure New Jersey colocation network reliability KVM technology