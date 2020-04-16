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ITLDC News – December 2022

December 2022 brings updates from ITLDC, including new server deployments and performance enhancements in various locations.

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server upgrades hosting news data center virtual servers cloud computing

Let’s start our biggest SALE!

Our biggest sale is here! Enjoy special prices on VDS and dedicated servers without the hassle of coupon codes. Don't miss out on these incredible discounts!

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black friday sale vds discount hosting special offers

ITLDC News – October 2022

An overview of the recent updates and changes at ITLDC, including new server offerings and network enhancements.

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dedicated servers virtual servers network upgrades data security hosting solutions server management

Price adjustments for selected services

Recent increases in electricity prices have led to necessary price adjustments for our services, effective September 26. This includes a transition to USD for pricing.

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price adjustment VDS cloud services data storage dedicated servers support

New datacenter – UA2.IEV: Kyiv, Ukraine!

We are excited to announce the opening of our second datacenter in Kyiv, designed for SSD VDS and NVMe-optimized servers. Join us to take advantage of our limited-time promotional offer!

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dedicated ssd vds virtualization servers Kyiv NVMe technology

Happy System Administrator Day 2020!

Celebrate the 21st annual System Administrator Appreciation Day! Join us in recognizing the invaluable work of sysadmins around the globe with special discounts.

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promo sysadmin day discount celebration appreciation IT professionals

New ISPManager Design!

Explore the latest ISPManager update featuring a fresh design for the control panel, enhancing usability with a more minimalist approach.

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ISPManager control panel user interface design update software enhancement

New FreeBSD 11.4 Release

FreeBSD 11.4 has been released, introducing important updates and features across various architectures, marking the end of the 11.x series.

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FreeBSD system administration OS updates open source software virtualization networking