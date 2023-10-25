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Сервери, мережі, Linux та речі, які ми вивчаємо під час підтримки систем.

What We Did This Summer at ITLDC 🌞

A recap of ITLDC's summer adventures, highlighting tech upgrades and migrations across multiple countries.

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data centers technology upgrades network migration IT travel hardware installation summer recap global expansion

Geneva Datacenter Maintenance

Scheduled maintenance at our Geneva datacenter from September 11-12, 2024, to enhance performance and reliability with new equipment and upgrades.

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geneva upgrade performance network infrastructure

SEA Datacenter Migration Announcement

We are migrating our Seattle datacenter US5.SEA to enhance reliability and scalability. Expect brief service interruptions from August 28-30, 2024.

Dmytro Читати далі
dedicated maintenance seattle infrastructure reliability scalability

Upgrades at EU4.PRG Datacenter in Prague

We are excited to announce upgrades at our EU4.PRG datacenter in Prague, enhancing service quality and infrastructure reliability.

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maintenance prague infrastructure upgrades server relocation data center performance technology updates

US2.EWR Datacenter Migration

The EWR datacenter is migrating to a new location, improving infrastructure for enhanced performance. Expect minimal downtime during this upgrade.

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maintenance migration datacenter infrastructure performance upgrades