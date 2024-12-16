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Сервери, мережі, Linux та речі, які ми вивчаємо під час підтримки систем.

🎄 Merry Christmas from ITLDC! 🎅✨

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas filled with joy and gratitude! Thank you for being part of our journey at ITLDC. Enjoy the festive season!

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