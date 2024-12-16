Let’s Encrypt 🔐 is Great, But What If You Need a Backup Plan? 🚀🔑
Discover the best backup SSL providers when Let’s Encrypt isn’t enough. Explore user-friendly options to keep your site secure and minimize downtime.
Сервери, мережі, Linux та речі, які ми вивчаємо під час підтримки систем.
Discover the best backup SSL providers when Let’s Encrypt isn’t enough. Explore user-friendly options to keep your site secure and minimize downtime.
Discover essential tools that enhance your SSH experience, from managing unstable connections to effortlessly handling multiple sessions. Elevate your sysadmin game!
We are notifying our customers about a scheduled maintenance at our EU3.RIX location in Riga, Latvia, aimed at addressing a potential power feed issue.
Explore the importance of SSH in server access, its advantages over Telnet, and security tips for utilizing this essential protocol effectively.
Celebrate the end of winter with ITLDC's Last Winter’s Month Celebration! Enjoy 40% off new SSD VDS orders for a limited time.
Explore the stark differences between carrier-class and SOHO routers, and why home routers fall short for high-demand environments.
Explore the best paid and free alternatives to cPanel for your server management needs. Discover options that offer cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and ease of use.
Explore the benefits of self-hosting password managers on your own VDS or dedicated server to enhance privacy, security, and control over your data.
Explore the essential DNS records — A, AAAA, PTR, and MX — to understand their roles in web traffic and email delivery, all while sharing a laugh.
Explore the top 5 modern Mac terminal apps perfect for sysadmins and power users, enhancing productivity and workflow efficiency.
This January, ITLDC's tech heroes are on the move, performing critical upgrades across our datacenters to ensure your services remain top-notch and uninterrupted.
Explore the fascinating world of Linux with our guide to popular and exotic distributions. Perfect for beginners and seasoned users alike!
Explore top open-source tools for musicians that can be hosted on your NVMe VDS. From guitar lessons to live jam sessions, these tools enhance your music-making experience.
Explore the critical role of RAM in computer and server performance, from its types to ECC importance.
Explore top open-source virtualization platforms with user-friendly web interfaces for your dedicated server. Discover Proxmox VE, XCP-ng, oVirt, and OpenNebula!
ITLDC is celebrating the end of 2024 and the start of 2025 with a limited-time promo offering a massive 40% discount on VDS orders or renewals. Use code “LAST2024PROMO” to secure your savings!
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas filled with joy and gratitude! Thank you for being part of our journey at ITLDC. Enjoy the festive season!
Explore the forgotten public networks before the World Wide Web, including Fidonet and BBSes, and understand their impact on today's digital communication.
Discover how to effectively report network abuse and help keep the internet safer. Learn the steps to identify, report, and mitigate abuse incidents.
Learn practical strategies for securing your VDS or dedicated server running Windows Server. Essential tips to protect against cyber threats.
Explore the evolution of Vesta Control Panel and its derivatives, including popular forks like HestiaCP, MyVestaCP, and Cipi, designed for modern needs.