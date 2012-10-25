Блог

Сервери, мережі, Linux та речі, які ми вивчаємо під час підтримки систем.

IPv6 on Dedicated Servers

Learn how to quickly enable IPv6 on dedicated servers, leveraging Stateless Address Autoconfiguration for seamless network configuration.

Dmytro Читати далі
IPv6 dedicated servers network configuration SLAAC Linux system administration

Enabling IPv6 on VDS

Learn how to enable IPv6 on your Virtual Dedicated Server (VDS) with these essential configuration steps.

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IPv6 VDS network configuration Linux BSD internet protocols

ISPManager, nginx and expires

Learn how to configure Expires headers in nginx when using ISPManager to enhance your site's caching efficiency.

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Expires headers caching nginx configuration web performance ISPManager setup static content