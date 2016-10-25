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Сервери, мережі, Linux та речі, які ми вивчаємо під час підтримки систем.

KeyHelp — Free Server Control Panel

KeyHelp is a free server control panel that simplifies management tasks for server owners, especially those using Debian-based systems. It offers an easy installation process and user-friendly features.

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server control panels Debian Linux administration open source web hosting

GPU Servers — from EUR169 per month

Explore our new GPU servers equipped with powerful NVIDIA GTX1080 graphics processors, ideal for AI, 3D rendering, and more at affordable prices starting from EUR169 per month.

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GPU Servers NVIDIA GTX1080 Cloud Computing High-Performance Computing Artificial Intelligence 3D Rendering

Basic systemd Commands

Learn essential systemd commands to manage services in modern Linux distributions. This guide covers starting, stopping, and checking service statuses.

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systemd Linux service management command line system administration

Billing system maintenance

Scheduled maintenance for customer portal my.itldc.com on 15-Mar-2017. Expect delays in payments and service activation during this time.

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billing maintenance service update customer portal payment processing

Critical Vulnerability in PHPMailer

A serious vulnerability has been found in PHPMailer, potentially allowing attackers to execute arbitrary code. Website owners using this library should urgently update to version 5.2.18 or higher.

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PHPMailer vulnerability security web development code execution

Black Friday Begins!

Kick off this Black Friday with incredible discounts of up to 50% on our services, available for a limited time.

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Black Friday discounts VDS dedicated servers autumn sale virtual hosting savings