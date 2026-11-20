Wake the VMware Admin: The Patch Marathon Continues

If your VMware administrator has finally sat down after patching everything else this autumn, we have unfortunate news. Please wake them gently, offer something warm, and point them toward VMSA-2026-0009.

Broadcom has fixed a critical authentication bypass in VMware vCenter Server. The vulnerability, CVE-2026-123890, has a CVSS score of 9.8, requires no valid account, has no vendor-provided workaround, and was already exploited as a zero-day before the patch became available.

This is not one for the someday list. Administrators of affected VMware environments should treat it as an emergency update.

What CVE-2026-123890 allows

The vulnerability is in VMware Directory Service, the identity and directory component used by vCenter. An attacker with network access to the affected vCenter service can bypass authentication and obtain unauthorized access to the management system.

That management-system part matters. vCenter is not merely a pleasant page showing green and yellow rectangles. It is the control plane used to configure and monitor ESX or ESXi hosts, virtual machines, storage, networks, permissions, and other parts of a virtualized environment. Compromising one vCenter appliance can give an attacker access to a substantial part of that infrastructure.

Mandiant and Google Threat Intelligence Group say the suspected China-linked espionage group ARMORY CASTLE exploited CVE-2026-123890 in early September 2026. The attackers used a tool called BONESAW to extract the vCenter directory database, obtain SAML signing material, and create an SSO administrator account. In other words, this is not a theoretical argument about what a clever person might eventually do. Someone already did it.

Broadcom’s bulletin does not provide a workaround. Firewalls, management VLANs, VPN access, and strict allowlists can reduce exposure, and vCenter should never be casually available to the whole internet. These controls do not correct the vulnerable code, especially when an attacker has already reached another system inside the network.

Which versions need attention

The fixed vCenter releases listed by Broadcom are:

vCenter 9.1.1.0200 for the 9.1 branch

vCenter 9.0.2.0200 for the 9.0 branch

vCenter 8.0 Update 3m for the 8.0 branch

For vCenter 7.0, customers with an extended support contract should contact Broadcom Support. Older, unsupported releases such as vSphere 6.5 and 6.7 were not evaluated as part of the advisory and should be presumed affected. A ten-year-old management platform does not become safer merely because it has stopped receiving letters from its vendor.

The update applies whether or not Enhanced Linked Mode is used. According to Broadcom, the vCenter management interface will be temporarily unavailable during the update, but running virtual-machine and container workloads will continue operating. Check the release documentation and product compatibility matrix before starting, particularly in environments with backup, storage, monitoring, or automation integrations.

The vulnerability is in vCenter, not the ESX hypervisor itself, and it is not a virtual-machine escape. Broadcom says ESX does not require an update for this advisory. That distinction should prevent unnecessary host reboots, but it should not make the vCenter update any less urgent.

The bulletin covers more than vCenter

VMSA-2026-0009 contains five vulnerabilities, so the patch checklist should not stop with vCenter.

Three affect SDDC Manager: an authenticated SQL injection, an authenticated command injection, and a local privilege-escalation issue. Broadcom lists SDDC Manager 9.1.1.0200, 9.0.2.0100, and 5.2.5 as the current corrected releases for their respective branches.

Another vulnerability, CVE-2026-123894, affects VMware Tools for Windows. A malicious actor who already controls a local privileged process in a Windows guest configured with Guest Alias mapping may bypass SAML token signature validation and elevate privileges inside that guest. It is fixed in VMware Tools 13.1.5 and 12.5.5, with the latter also providing the relevant correction for older 11.x installations according to Broadcom’s supplemental guidance.

Workstation and Fusion are not themselves affected by this advisory, and VMware Tools for non-Windows guests is not listed as vulnerable. Still, Windows virtual machines may contain the affected Tools package regardless of where the VM originally came from. Inventory the guests instead of assuming the hypervisor name answers the question.

Patch first, but do not stop there

Because exploitation occurred before public disclosure, administrators should not treat installation of the update as proof that the environment was clean beforehand.

Before maintenance, confirm that current backups of vCenter and its configuration exist, are stored independently, and can be restored. Follow the supported update procedure for the exact product branch. Broadcom says the patches are cumulative, so there is no need to install each earlier security update one at a time. Older environments may still need a supported upgrade path rather than one heroic jump.

After updating, verify the installed build and review the environment for unexpected activity. Useful areas include:

Newly created or modified SSO and administrative accounts

Unexpected changes to permissions, certificates, SAML configuration, and identity sources

SSH being enabled without an approved change

Unfamiliar sessions, commands, files, processes, or outbound connections on the vCenter appliance

Access to vCenter management services from systems that do not normally administer it

Indicators and techniques published in the Mandiant investigation

If there is evidence of compromise, patching alone is not incident response. Isolate the affected management plane, preserve the information required for investigation, and assume that directory data, SSO signing material, administrative credentials, and connected systems may require recovery or rotation. Use Broadcom and Mandiant guidance, and involve an incident-response specialist if the scope is unclear.

Once the immediate work is complete, restrict vCenter and other virtualization management interfaces to dedicated administrative networks and trusted systems. Require strong administrative authentication, monitor changes to privileged identities, centralize logs away from the appliance, and include the management layer in routine vulnerability management and backups. A control plane is too important to become the server everyone remembers only during a security advisory.

VMware on ITLDC dedicated servers

ITLDC dedicated servers can be used with VMware as well as other virtualization platforms, including Proxmox VE. The selected server must, of course, meet the hardware compatibility and licensing requirements of the software you plan to run. On customer-managed dedicated servers, installation, configuration, updates, and security of the chosen virtualization platform remain the customer’s responsibility unless a separate management arrangement says otherwise.

ITLDC cloud services do not use VMware and are not affected by these VMware vulnerabilities. This advisory is relevant to customers and partners who operate their own VMware environments, including installations running on dedicated hardware.

If you use Proxmox VE, another hypervisor, or a different management stack, CVE-2026-123890 does not suddenly become applicable merely because virtual machines are involved. You should still follow that platform’s own security bulletins. Different logo, same patch calendar.

Do not skip this lap

The autumn patch marathon continues, but this lap should not be skipped. CVE-2026-123890 provides an authentication bypass in a powerful infrastructure control plane, has no official workaround, and was exploited before defenders received a patch.

Identify every vCenter, check its exact build, install the appropriate Broadcom update, and inspect the environment for earlier compromise. Then update affected SDDC Manager installations and VMware Tools for Windows.

Your virtual machines may continue running while vCenter is updated. The same reassurance becomes much harder to offer after someone else acquires the administrator account.