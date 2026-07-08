ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G vs Amazon, Azure, DigitalOcean and Vultr: a practical VPN server comparison

A small VPN server does not need a complicated cloud architecture. In most cases, it needs a reliable Linux virtual server, enough CPU for encryption, enough memory for the VPN service and system tools, public IP connectivity, good network reach and a monthly price that does not change just because you used your VPN more actively this month.

That last part is important. For VPN workloads, traffic is not a minor technical detail. It is often the main difference between a predictable server bill and a surprise invoice.

Our ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G plan is built around this practical use case. It includes 2 vCPU, 2 GB RAM, 15 GB NVMe storage, IPv4 + IPv6 and unmetered traffic for €7.99/month.

You can check available locations and order a virtual server directly on our VDS page: https://itldc.com/en/vds

For a VPN server, this package is attractive not because it tries to compete with every enterprise cloud feature. It is attractive because it solves the real problem: stable resources, global location choice and traffic that does not turn into an overusage bill.

Why traffic matters so much for VPN servers

A VPN server is different from a small website. A website may serve a few pages, images and API requests. A VPN server can carry almost everything a user does online.

If a user keeps the VPN enabled 24/7, traffic can grow quickly. Video streaming, social networks, cloud backups, software updates, messaging apps, browser sync, remote work tools and everyday browsing all pass through the VPN tunnel. In that scenario, 5 TB per month is not an extreme assumption. For an active user, a family connection or a small team, it is completely realistic.

From the provider’s point of view, traffic usually means outbound transfer from the virtual server to the internet. For a VPN download scenario, content first arrives at the VPN server and then leaves the VPN server toward the user. Depending on the provider, inbound traffic may be free, may count toward the allowance, or may affect the way a transfer quota is consumed.

This is why the comparison should not stop at CPU, RAM and disk size. A VPN server with a low base price but a limited traffic allowance can become more expensive once the user actually uses it as intended.

ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G: fixed price and unmetered traffic

Our NVMe VDS 2G gives you 2 vCPU, 2 GB RAM and 15 GB NVMe storage for €7.99/month. It includes IPv4 and IPv6, and additional IPv4 and IPv6 addresses can be ordered when required.

The strongest point for VPN hosting is the traffic model. We offer NVMe VDS 2G with unmetered traffic, which means there is no normal traffic-overusage invoice when the user moves more data through the server.

That matters in the real world. A VPN user does not want to calculate whether streaming, OS updates and social media usage will push the server over a traffic allowance. The expected experience is simple: order the server, install WireGuard or OpenVPN, keep the VPN enabled and use the internet normally.

ITLDC also has another practical advantage: location choice. We operate across 19+ global locations, which gives customers flexibility when choosing where to deploy their VPN endpoint.

For a VPN server, location is not cosmetic. It directly affects latency, routing quality and the user’s day-to-day experience. This is especially useful if the customer wants a VPN endpoint close to home, close to a business region, close to a streaming or work location, or simply outside the user’s current access network.

Our 19+ location footprint makes the VDS 2G plan more flexible than a cheap server available only in one or two regions.

Amazon Lightsail: a good VPS-style bundle, but still traffic-limited

Amazon Lightsail is the AWS product that feels closest to a traditional VPS. It is much simpler than building a full EC2 setup and is a reasonable choice for users who specifically want to stay inside the AWS ecosystem.

The comparable Lightsail Linux/Unix bundle with public IPv4 includes 2 GB memory, 2 vCPUs, 60 GB SSD storage and 3 TB transfer for $12/month. That gives more disk space than ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G, and the CPU/RAM profile is close.

But the traffic model is different. AWS states that both inbound and outbound transfer count toward the Lightsail data transfer allowance, while only outbound transfer above the allowance is subject to overage charges. AWS also notes that some Asia Pacific regions include only half of the listed transfer allowance.

For a regular small website, 3 TB may be enough. For a VPN server, the calculation is different. If a user downloads 5 TB of content through a VPN, that traffic can pass through the server in both directions: first from the internet to the VPN server, then from the VPN server to the user. With Lightsail, that means the allowance can be consumed faster than a simple “3 TB included” headline suggests.

So Amazon Lightsail remains a strong product, but for a VPN server it has a weakness: the monthly price is not as traffic-predictable as our unmetered VDS model.

Azure: powerful cloud platform, less practical for a simple VPN server

Microsoft Azure is an excellent enterprise cloud platform, but it is not a simple VPS-style comparison.

A small Azure VM with around 2 GB RAM is usually something like Standard_B1ms, which Microsoft lists as a burstable VM with 1 vCPU and 2 GB memory. This already makes it different from ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G, which includes 2 vCPU.

Azure pricing is also modular. The VM, managed disk, public IP, region and outbound data transfer can all affect the final cost. Microsoft’s bandwidth pricing model charges for outbound data transfer, while inbound transfer is free.

This is powerful if you are building a larger Azure-based infrastructure. It is less attractive if the job is simple: deploy a small Linux VPN server and keep the monthly price predictable.

For a 5 TB/month VPN scenario, Azure is usually not the first choice unless the customer specifically needs Azure for corporate, compliance or integration reasons. Our VDS model is much easier to understand for this workload.

DigitalOcean: compare the real 2 vCPU / 2 GB plan

DigitalOcean is a popular VPS-style cloud provider with a clean interface and strong developer reputation. For a fair comparison with ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G, we should not compare against DigitalOcean’s cheaper 1 vCPU / 2 GB plan. The correct comparison is the Basic Droplet with 2 GiB RAM, 2 vCPUs, 60 GiB SSD and 3,000 GiB transfer, listed at $18/month.

This DigitalOcean plan gives more disk space than our 15 GB NVMe disk, but it costs more than twice the ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G base price before traffic overage is considered.

Now add the VPN traffic scenario.

DigitalOcean states that each Droplet plan includes free outbound transfer, inbound transfer is free, and additional outbound transfer is billed at $0.01 per GiB. A 2 vCPU / 2 GiB Basic Droplet includes 3,000 GiB of transfer. If the user moves about 5 TB per month through the VPN, the billable outbound traffic can exceed the included allowance by roughly 2 TB.

Using binary units, 5 TiB is 5,120 GiB. After the 3,000 GiB allowance, that leaves about 2,120 GiB of overage. At $0.01 per GiB, that is about $21.20 extra for the month.

So the practical DigitalOcean cost for this VPN scenario is not just $18/month. It can become roughly $39/month before taxes, depending on actual measured outbound transfer.

That is the key difference. DigitalOcean is a good cloud provider, but for a 24/7 VPN server with heavy everyday usage, our unmetered traffic is the stronger fit. ITLDC also offers 19+ global locations, so the customer still has meaningful geographic choice instead of sacrificing location flexibility for a traffic-friendly server.

Vultr: compare only the 2 vCPU / 2 GB Regular Performance plan

Vultr is another strong VPS provider, and it has several plan families. For this comparison, the relevant plan is the 2 vCPU / 2 GB Regular Performance option, not the cheaper 1 vCPU alternatives.

Public Vultr plan listings show the Cloud Compute Regular 65GB plan with 2 GB RAM, 2 vCPU, 65 GB SSD and 3 TB transfer at $15/month. Like DigitalOcean, this gives more disk than ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G. But again, the traffic model is the decisive part.

Vultr’s bandwidth usage above the plan’s allocated quota is billed at $0.01 per GB. With a 3 TB transfer allowance, a 5 TB/month VPN usage pattern means about 2 TB of additional traffic. At $0.01 per GB, that is approximately $20 extra.

So the practical Vultr cost in this scenario is not just $15/month. It can become roughly $35/month before taxes or other account-specific charges.

That makes the comparison very clear. Vultr’s 2 vCPU / 2 GB Regular Performance plan has a larger disk, but ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G has the stronger VPN profile: lower base price, unmetered traffic and broad 19+ location availability.

For VPN hosting, those points matter more than unused disk capacity.

Disk space and personal VPN hosting

Amazon Lightsail, DigitalOcean and Vultr all offer more disk space in the compared plans. That looks good on a spec sheet.

But a VPN server is not a file storage server. A clean Linux installation with WireGuard, OpenVPN, strongSwan, firewall tools, monitoring and logs can run comfortably on a small disk when configured properly. For this use case, 15 GB NVMe is practical.

The bigger question is not “which plan has the largest disk?” The better question is: which plan gives the right CPU, enough memory, good location choice, public IP connectivity and predictable traffic cost?

For VPN hosting, that answer is often our NVMe VDS 2G.

Location choice is part of VPN performance

A VPN server is only useful if it is placed in the right location. Latency, routing and network path quality affect the experience every day.

This is why our 19+ location footprint is a real advantage when comparing with DigitalOcean and Vultr. Both competitors are strong global VPS providers, but ITLDC also gives customers a wide choice of deployment regions while keeping the small VDS price and unmetered traffic model.

For example, a customer may want a VPN endpoint in Europe for privacy and low latency, in the United States for access to US-based resources, or in another region closer to a business partner, office or travel destination. Having many available locations makes the same VDS plan useful for more real-world scenarios.

A cheap VPN server in the wrong region is not a good deal. A predictable VPN server in the right region is much more valuable.

The 5 TB/month VPN scenario changes the comparison

On paper, the competitors may look close. Amazon Lightsail has a strong 2 GB bundle. DigitalOcean has a clean 2 vCPU / 2 GiB Droplet. Vultr has a competitive 2 vCPU / 2 GB Regular Performance plan. Azure has the power of a full enterprise cloud platform.

But once we assume realistic VPN usage of about 5 TB per month, the difference becomes obvious.

ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G remains €7.99/month under our unmetered traffic model.

DigitalOcean’s comparable 2 vCPU / 2 GiB plan starts at $18/month, but with about 5 TiB of outbound VPN traffic it can add about $21.20 in overage, bringing the practical monthly cost close to $39 before taxes.

Vultr’s 2 vCPU / 2 GB Regular Performance plan starts around $15/month, but about 5 TB of VPN traffic can add around $20 in overage, bringing the practical monthly cost close to $35 before taxes.

Amazon Lightsail includes 3 TB transfer on the comparable public IPv4 Linux plan, but both inbound and outbound transfer count toward the allowance, which makes the situation less straightforward for VPN usage.

Azure is even more modular, with outbound bandwidth charged separately.

This is why unmetered traffic is not just a marketing line. For VPN workloads, it directly affects the real monthly price.

Who should choose ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G?

ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G is a strong choice for personal VPN servers, WireGuard servers, OpenVPN servers, small office VPNs, travel VPNs, remote access gateways, administration jump hosts and lightweight network service nodes.

It is especially attractive when the customer wants 2 vCPU, 2 GB RAM, IPv4 + IPv6, NVMe storage, multiple global locations and a fixed monthly price that does not grow with normal VPN traffic usage.

We do not position NVMe VDS 2G as a replacement for AWS or Azure in complex enterprise cloud architecture. It is not a managed application platform. It is a practical virtual dedicated server plan for customers who want to deploy a small server and use it without constantly watching a bandwidth meter.

If that is the kind of server you need, you can choose a location and order NVMe VDS here: https://itldc.com/en/vds

Conclusion

Amazon, Azure, DigitalOcean and Vultr are all strong providers, but they are optimized for different priorities.

Amazon Lightsail is a good simplified AWS product, but it still uses transfer allowances. Azure is powerful, but its pricing model is too modular and egress-sensitive for a simple VPN server. DigitalOcean’s fair 2 vCPU / 2 GiB comparison plan costs $18/month and uses outbound transfer overage billing. Vultr’s 2 vCPU / 2 GB Regular Performance plan is competitive at around $15/month, but it also has a 3 TB traffic allowance and overage billing.

Our ITLDC NVMe VDS 2G stands out because it combines 2 vCPU, 2 GB RAM, 15 GB NVMe storage, IPv4 + IPv6, 19+ global datacenter availability and unmetered traffic for €7.99/month.

For a VPN server, that combination is more important than a larger unused disk. The real value is predictable cost, practical resources and the freedom to keep the VPN enabled without worrying that normal internet usage will become an overusage invoice.

Ready to deploy your own VPN server? Check available locations and order your VDS here: https://itldc.com/en/vds