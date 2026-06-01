Writing to Support in the AI Era: Please Don’t Let the Robot Overcook It

AI is everywhere now. It writes emails, explains logs, generates bash scripts, summarizes contracts, recommends dinner, and occasionally tells someone to “kindly request verification of the upstream routing matrix due to possible packet turbulence.”

Yes, packet turbulence. Somewhere, a router just sighed.

At ITLDC, we like technology, automation, monitoring, smart tools, scripts, dashboards, and all the other good stuff that keeps infrastructure alive without requiring a ritual sacrifice to the uptime gods. But lately, we’ve noticed a funny trend in support tickets: very simple issues are often transformed into long AI-generated essays.

A normal support request could be something like:

“Hello, I see packet loss to my VDS in Amsterdam from my home ISP. Here is an MTR.”

That is short, clear, and useful. Beautiful, even. The support equivalent of properly labeled cables.

But after a generic prompt like “write text to support about ping loss,” the same request may become a full page of dramatic technical fog, including suggestions to check all upstream providers, inspect BGP advertisements, validate switch firmware, review firewall policies, replace optical modules, and probably ask the datacenter cat if it saw anything suspicious.

The problem is not AI itself. The problem is a vague prompt without context.

AI does not know your server IP, your ISP, your location, the time of the issue, whether the packet loss happens from one network or everywhere, whether TCP connections are affected, or whether the test was made from Wi-Fi behind three routers and one microwave with networking ambitions. If you do not give it facts and borders, it will fill the empty space with assumptions, generic recommendations, and sometimes hallucinations dressed in very confident English.

That can make a support ticket look professional, but it does not make it more useful.

What Actually Helps Support

Support is about facts. We need to understand what happened, where it happened, when it happened, and how we can verify it from our side. A short ticket with real technical details is much better than a long AI-generated message with beautiful wording and zero useful data.

For network issues, the best details are usually the service ID or IP address, your source location or ISP, the destination IP or hostname, the time of the issue with timezone, and MTR or traceroute results if available. For server issues, tell us what exactly is not working, what changed before the issue started, and include logs or copied error messages when possible. Screenshots are fine too, although plain text errors are often easier to work with because logs like to be copied, searched, and treated like civilized data.

A good ticket may look like this:

“Hello, I see 10-20% packet loss from Kyiv, Ukraine to 192.0.2.10. It started around 09:20 UTC. MTR is attached. From another location in Germany it looks fine. Could you please check?”

That is excellent. No opera, no prophecy, no “please immediately inspect your entire global infrastructure.” Just useful information that helps our team compare routes, check monitoring, review location status, and understand whether the issue is local, regional, service-specific, or something we need to poke with a bigger screwdriver.

When AI Is Actually Useful

AI can absolutely help you write a better ticket, especially if English is not your first language, your logs are messy, or your original message looks like it was typed during a production incident while drinking coffee from a UPS battery. We are not anti-AI here. We are anti-random-AI-ticket-goblin.

The trick is to give AI a better prompt. For example:

“Rewrite this support request in English. Keep it short and technical. Do not invent details. Do not add recommendations for the support team. Use only the facts I provide.”

Or:

“Summarize these MTR results and tell me what information is useful to include in a support ticket, but do not assume the provider is at fault.”

Now AI becomes helpful. It cleans the message, keeps the structure, removes chaos, and does not try to become a senior network engineer after reading three lines of ping output.

Basically, treat AI like a very fast intern with unlimited coffee: useful, productive, and occasionally brilliant, but still not something you should let deploy to production without review.

Don’t Tell Engineers How to Investigate

This is the part where we smile politely.

Sometimes AI-generated tickets include instructions for staff: check all routers, inspect datacenter uplinks, restart network devices, audit firewall policies, escalate to senior engineers, provide a root cause immediately, and review something that sounds like “the cloud node cluster matrix.” )

That last one may not exist, but it definitely belongs in a sci-fi movie where Kubernetes became self-aware.

Our technical team already knows how to investigate infrastructure issues. We monitor network layers, virtualization nodes, storage, hardware, uplinks, routing, and the many exciting places where gremlins can hide. What we need from you is not a checklist for our engineers, but a clear description of what you see from your side.

If we need more details, we will ask. That is what human support is good at: asking the right questions, checking real systems, and understanding context instead of generating five confident paragraphs and calling it a day.

Simple Is Not Rude

Some customers worry that a short message may look rude, but in technical support, short and clear is usually perfect. You can absolutely be friendly - we like friendly - but you do not need to wrap the issue in three paragraphs of diplomatic fog.

This is not a royal decree. It is a support ticket.

Write what happened, where it happened, when it happened, and show your logs or tests if you have them. If you do not know which details are needed, just explain the issue in your own words, and we will guide you from there.

And no, we do not plan to replace human support with AI. Sorry, AI. You can still write poems about BGP convergence, but you are not getting the night shift.

At ITLDC, support is handled by real people who understand servers, networks, datacenters, virtualization, storage, and the beautiful chaos of the internet. So next time something breaks, slows down, disappears, blinks, beeps, or behaves like it was configured by a raccoon with root access - just write clearly.

Short is good. Facts are great. Logs are beautiful.

Human support is still online. Probably drinking coffee. Definitely not replaced by ChatGPT.